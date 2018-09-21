Grafton Best Buy store to close in November

After 10 years in business, the Best Buy store in Grafton will close on Nov. 3.

The store, located at the Grafton Commons development at the northwest corner of Interstate 43 and Highway 60, has 68 employees.

“The store opened at a time when we were competing with Circuit City, now we know we overbuilt in this area and we are not renewing our lease,” said Best Buy spokesman Matthew Smith.

Circuit City filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2008 and closed its last brick and mortar location in 2009.

Best Buy is planning to keep its Fox Point and Menomonee Falls locations open, Smith said. He would not comment on future store closings.

“We do not speculate,” Smith said. “But Best Buy has not had mass closures like other retailers.”

Smith said Best Buy employees working in Grafton can apply for jobs at the company’s 11 other big box stores in the Milwaukee area. People who do not remain with the company will be offered severance, Smith said.