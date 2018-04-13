Global wire and cable company opening distribution center in Menomonee Falls

A Glenview, Illinois-based Fortune 500 company will occupy the remaining space at Zilber Property Group’s industrial building at the Lilly Creek Business Park in Menomonee Falls.

Anixter International, a global distributor of communications and security products and electrical and electronic wire and cable, will lease 78,260 square feet for warehouse and distribution, said Michael Kleber, who represented Zilber Property Group in the transaction.

Peter Ginn represented Anixter International.

Representatives from Anixter could not immediately be reached for comment.

Zilber Property Group built two industrial buildings located at N59 W13855 Manhardt Drive and N59 W1633 Manhardt Drive in late 2015 and 2016 to create the Lilly Business Park.

The first building, where Anixter is going, is 146,100 square feet and was partially leased by MillerCoors last year. Miller Coors is also leasing the entire 180,532-square-foot second building.

Anixter has a distribution center in Pewaukee at W234 N2091 Ridgeview Parkway Court and one in Appleton.

Anixter International was founded in 1957 and has grown to more than 8,700 employees in more than 50 countries.

In 2015, Anixter had 6.2 billion in sales, according to the company’s website.