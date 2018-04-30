Gander Outdoors will open its Waukesha store in a different location, the former Babies “R” Us building in Brookfield, according to a tweet by Marcus Lemonis, who owns the company.

In July 2017, at least nine Gander Mountain stores closed in Wisconsin.

Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises and star of the CNBC show “The Profit,” bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the chain’s stores.

In January, he announced that 11 Wisconsin Gander Mountain Stores including stores in Kenosha, Sheboygan and Waukesha would reopen as Gander Outdoors stores by May.

Over the weekend, Lemonis said the Waukesha store, which had been located at 2440 E. Moreland Blvd., was “hard to get to, had high rent and was too big.”

Instead, the store will be reopened at the former Babies “ R” Us location at 18550 W. Bluemound Road. The Babies “R” Us space at has been vacant since February when the store closed.

Toys “R” Us in January began closing about 180 Toys “R” US and Babies “R” Us stores and announced last month all U.S. locations would be shuttered.