Freshii, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in clean eating, will open in the Two-Fifty office tower in downtown Milwaukee this summer.

The Chicago-based restaurant chain, which serves salads, quinoa, whole grain wraps and pressed juices, has signed a lease on the ground floor of 250 E. Wisconsin Ave., the company confirmed Thursday.

“It is very exciting for us,” said Adelaide Johnson, public relations and social media manager with Freshii.

The lease also continues to solidify Two-Fifty becoming a larger player in the downtown Milwaukee office market.

The 20-story office tower at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. has undergone a complete renovation since it was purchased in 2015 by Chicago-based real estate firms Fulcrum Asset Advisors and Millbrook Properties for $9.75 million.

Once considered Class C space, the two firms have invested $8.8 million and have attracted new tenants including an Associated Bank branch, which is located in 2,100-square-feet on the building’s ground floor.

Freshii will lease 1,817 square feet. Other new tenants that have recently leased space in the building include Borgman Capital, CARW, Creative Marketing Resources, Kane Communications Group, Mahler Enterprises, NAIOP, and Milwaukee law firm Petrie & Petit.

The building is currently 41 percent occupied. Matt Hunter with CBRE is the leasing broker for the 200,000-square-foot property.

CBRE’s Eric Mouton represented local Freshii partner, Andy Tran.

Freshii was founded in 2005 by Matthew Corrin, who was working in New York City at the time for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

Today, Freshii is the fastest growing health and wellness brand in the world, according to the company. After opening the first location in 2005, Corrin continued to open 100 more locations, under a franchisee model. By the end of 2017, the company had more than 300 locations across 85 cities in 20 countries.