Franklin health club plans additional building for sports

Innovative Health & Fitness planning $1.7 million project

by

May 01, 2018, 1:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/franklin-health-club-plans-additional-building-for-sports/

Innovative Health & Fitness health club in Franklin is planning to add a $1.7 million field house building for intramural sports, training and rehabilitation.

The 25,500-square-foot building would be located about 10 feet north from the existing two-story club at 8800 S. 102nd St. and could support basketball, baseball and soccer.

The field house would also include a management office, reception and its own restrooms, operating as its own independent building, according to plans submitted to the city.

The city plan commission will consider the plans on Thursday. Joel Dietl, Franklin planning manager, said the city will recommend tabling the proposal until June. Dietl said there are nothing wrong with the plans, but the planning department has been so busy working on the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development that they have not had time to work on other proposals.

Innovative Health & Fitness opened in 2002. The 52,000-square-foot center is located just west of Highway 100 near Loomis Road/Highway 36.

 

Innovative Health & Fitness health club in Franklin is planning to add a $1.7 million field house building for intramural sports, training and rehabilitation.

The 25,500-square-foot building would be located about 10 feet north from the existing two-story club at 8800 S. 102nd St. and could support basketball, baseball and soccer.

The field house would also include a management office, reception and its own restrooms, operating as its own independent building, according to plans submitted to the city.

The city plan commission will consider the plans on Thursday. Joel Dietl, Franklin planning manager, said the city will recommend tabling the proposal until June. Dietl said there are nothing wrong with the plans, but the planning department has been so busy working on the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development that they have not had time to work on other proposals.

Innovative Health & Fitness opened in 2002. The 52,000-square-foot center is located just west of Highway 100 near Loomis Road/Highway 36.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm