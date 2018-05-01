Franklin health club plans additional building for sports

Innovative Health & Fitness health club in Franklin is planning to add a $1.7 million field house building for intramural sports, training and rehabilitation.

The 25,500-square-foot building would be located about 10 feet north from the existing two-story club at 8800 S. 102nd St. and could support basketball, baseball and soccer.

The field house would also include a management office, reception and its own restrooms, operating as its own independent building, according to plans submitted to the city.

The city plan commission will consider the plans on Thursday. Joel Dietl, Franklin planning manager, said the city will recommend tabling the proposal until June. Dietl said there are nothing wrong with the plans, but the planning department has been so busy working on the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development that they have not had time to work on other proposals.

Innovative Health & Fitness opened in 2002. The 52,000-square-foot center is located just west of Highway 100 near Loomis Road/Highway 36.