Four-story condo building planned along Lake Michigan in Port Washington

A four-story condominium building and mixed-use development could replace the Newport Shores restaurant along Lake Michigan in Port Washington.

The $14 million proposal by Ansay Development includes 22 one to three-bedroom condo units, a 5,705-square foot restaurant and 1,731 square feet of retail, according to plans submitted to the city. The building was designed by Milwaukee-based Rinka Chung Architecture.

Condos would range in size from 924 square feet to 1,553 square feet. On the roof, a 2,015-square-foot pub and public event space is planned, according to the plans.

The development, to be called Newport Shores, would replace the existing Newport Shores Restaurant, 407 E. Jackson St.

Ian McCain, design construction manager with Ansay Development, said the existing restaurant will operate one more season before construction on the new development begins.

Newport Shores owner, John Weinrich, will run the rooftop pub.

“He has the best staff and the best vibe in the city,” McCain said. “The new restaurant is going to have the same relaxed, low-key environment in an updated building. And the view from the roof will be unparalleled.”

Construction will depend on market conditions, but will likely begin in spring or fall of 2019. Ansay is also working with the city of Port Washington and non-profit partners to expand public access to the lakefront and the lighthouse. And also enhance connectivity to the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.

“We want to make this a destination building and revitalize a corner of the lake that is not being used,” McCain said. “One of the most exciting parts of this project is revitalizing the use of public space.”

The city’s plan commission will review the proposal Thursday.

Port Washington has been focused on redeveloping its lakefront in recent years.

Milwaukee-based development group Black Cap Halcyon, LLC was selected in 2017 to develop 44 acres of underutilized land along Lake Michigan into a housing and commercial development. The $54 million project, to be called Prairie’s Edge, likely break ground in spring 2018 and will be developed in three phases over about three years.

Plans for the long-awaited Blues Factory, a Paramount Records-themed cultural and entertainment complex on a waterfront site east of Harbor View Lane also continue to move forward.