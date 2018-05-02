Former Wolf Peach space sold, will be renovated

The former Wolf Peach restaurant in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood has been sold to a group of investors who plan to expand the patio overlooking downtown Milwaukee.

The two-story restaurant located at 1818 N. Hubbard St. was sold by Dixon 1818 LLC to 1818 Ventures LLC for $1.1 million, according to state records. The property is assessed at $928,000, according to city records.

1818 Ventures is registered to Carl Tomich, president of Westridge Builders Inc. of Waukesha and owner of Stonefire Pizza Co. in New Berlin.

Tomich filed a construction permit with the city in April to construct a gazebo along the south and east side of the building. A rendering, by Dan Beyer Architects shows an major expansion of the restaurant’s patio, replacing the gardens.

Tomich did not respond to phone calls or emails about when the restaurant would reopen, what it would be called or the menu.

After nearly six years in business, Wolf Peach co-owner Gina Gruenewald announced in mid-March the restaurant would close by the end of March.

Gruenewald, along with building owner Tim Dixon, opened Wolf Peach in 2012 following the closure of Roots, the restaurant that previously inhabited the space.