Former West Allis Kmart property to be redeveloped for new tenants

Hobby Lobby, two other retailers proposed for site

by

January 22, 2018, 12:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/former-west-allis-kmart-property-to-be-redeveloped-for-new-tenants/

A Farmington Hills, Michigan-based real estate investor is planning to redevelop the former Kmart store at West Allis Towne Centre.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is proposing to divide the former Kmart store space at 6900 W. Greenfield Ave., into three tenant spaces. The 86,479-square-foot store closed in June.

The new tenants include a 49,970-square-foot Hobby Lobby and two un-named tenants that will occupy a 20,000-square-foot space and an 8,016-square-foot space.

Citi Trends, Game Stop, Rent a Center would remain in the shopping center, according to plans submitted to the city.

West Allis Towne Centre is located on about 23 acres on about four parcels of land. The Kmart space is located on about 5 acres.

Ramco-Gershenson would demolish 12,100 square feet of the building closest to the corner of South 70th Street and West Greenfield Avenue to make way for a proposed truck dock and loading dock area.

The city plan commission will review the proposal on Wednesday.

Ramco-Gershenson is a national publicly-traded shopping center REIT. As of September, the company owned interests in and managed a portfolio of 60 shopping centers and two joint venture properties.

Wisconsin properties include The Shoppes at Fox River in Waukesha and Nagawaukee Center in Delafield.

As of September, Ramco-Gershenson’s portfolio was 93 percent leased, according to the company’s website.

 

A Farmington Hills, Michigan-based real estate investor is planning to redevelop the former Kmart store at West Allis Towne Centre.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is proposing to divide the former Kmart store space at 6900 W. Greenfield Ave., into three tenant spaces. The 86,479-square-foot store closed in June.

The new tenants include a 49,970-square-foot Hobby Lobby and two un-named tenants that will occupy a 20,000-square-foot space and an 8,016-square-foot space.

Citi Trends, Game Stop, Rent a Center would remain in the shopping center, according to plans submitted to the city.

West Allis Towne Centre is located on about 23 acres on about four parcels of land. The Kmart space is located on about 5 acres.

Ramco-Gershenson would demolish 12,100 square feet of the building closest to the corner of South 70th Street and West Greenfield Avenue to make way for a proposed truck dock and loading dock area.

The city plan commission will review the proposal on Wednesday.

Ramco-Gershenson is a national publicly-traded shopping center REIT. As of September, the company owned interests in and managed a portfolio of 60 shopping centers and two joint venture properties.

Wisconsin properties include The Shoppes at Fox River in Waukesha and Nagawaukee Center in Delafield.

As of September, Ramco-Gershenson’s portfolio was 93 percent leased, according to the company’s website.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm