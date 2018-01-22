A Farmington Hills, Michigan-based real estate investor is planning to redevelop the former Kmart store at West Allis Towne Centre.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is proposing to divide the former Kmart store space at 6900 W. Greenfield Ave., into three tenant spaces. The 86,479-square-foot store closed in June.

The new tenants include a 49,970-square-foot Hobby Lobby and two un-named tenants that will occupy a 20,000-square-foot space and an 8,016-square-foot space.

Citi Trends, Game Stop, Rent a Center would remain in the shopping center, according to plans submitted to the city.

West Allis Towne Centre is located on about 23 acres on about four parcels of land. The Kmart space is located on about 5 acres.

Ramco-Gershenson would demolish 12,100 square feet of the building closest to the corner of South 70th Street and West Greenfield Avenue to make way for a proposed truck dock and loading dock area.

The city plan commission will review the proposal on Wednesday.

Ramco-Gershenson is a national publicly-traded shopping center REIT. As of September, the company owned interests in and managed a portfolio of 60 shopping centers and two joint venture properties.

Wisconsin properties include The Shoppes at Fox River in Waukesha and Nagawaukee Center in Delafield.

As of September, Ramco-Gershenson’s portfolio was 93 percent leased, according to the company’s website.