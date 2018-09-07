Former Toys “R” Us building on South 27th Street sold to bank

The building that for decades housed Toys “R” Us on South 27th Street in Milwaukee has been sold to an affiliate of Wells Fargo Bank for $3.1 million, according to state records.

Toys “R” Us Property Company II, LLC sold the 38,274-square-foot building at 3900 S. 27th St. to Tru Trust 2016 LLC on Aug. 30.

The property is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $2.7 million.

Toys “R” Us Inc. filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin the process of winding down its business and liquidating its inventory at 735 U.S. stores in March and closed all of its locations.

About 320 workers lost their jobs in Wisconsin.

Toys “R” Us, operated nine stores across Wisconsin, including the 27th Street store, a location on Green Bay Road in Racine, a location in Greendale and one in Pleasant Prairie.