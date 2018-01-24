Former Third Ward fire house to become a family home

Wimmer Communities owners planning family retreat on Water Street

by

January 24, 2018, 3:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/former-third-ward-fire-house-to-become-a-family-home/

A former fire station built next to the bridge that is the southern gateway to Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood will become the family home for the owners of Hales Corners-based Wimmer Communities.

Brothers Mark and John Wimmer presented their plans to redevelop and add approximately 3,000 square feet to Fire Engine House #15, 105 N. Water St., Wednesday to the Third Ward Association’s Architectural Review Board.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The family loves boating, water sports and being together, which is what attracted them to the property, Mark Wimmer said. The brothers currently live in Greendale and Pewaukee.

“We’re looking to create a Wimmer retreat,” Mark Wimmer said. “John and I would each take a floor and a 19 (foot) by 34 (foot) children’s suite would be built.”

The Wimmer house would include two bedrooms on the first and second floors and a total of six bathrooms. Each floor would have an approximate 1,000-square-foot addition to the north end of the building, which would become the new entrance, said Greg Uhen, CEO of Eppstein Uhen Architects who is designing the project.

A wrap-around deck will be on the top and second floor. The lower level is along the Milwaukee River Walk.

The Wimmer Brothers, who own a fifth-generation Hales Corners-based real estate development company, purchased the two-story, 5,600-square-foot fire house from IMP Real Estate Services LLC/Timothy Dyer.

The architectural review board gave the project conditional approval but asked for some design altercations. The project will also require a special use permit from the city.

The fire house was listed by Transwestern with an asking price of $2.7 million. The property is assessed by the City of Milwaukee for $703,000.

A former fire station built next to the bridge that is the southern gateway to Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood will become the family home for the owners of Hales Corners-based Wimmer Communities.

Brothers Mark and John Wimmer presented their plans to redevelop and add approximately 3,000 square feet to Fire Engine House #15, 105 N. Water St., Wednesday to the Third Ward Association’s Architectural Review Board.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The family loves boating, water sports and being together, which is what attracted them to the property, Mark Wimmer said. The brothers currently live in Greendale and Pewaukee.

“We’re looking to create a Wimmer retreat,” Mark Wimmer said. “John and I would each take a floor and a 19 (foot) by 34 (foot) children’s suite would be built.”

The Wimmer house would include two bedrooms on the first and second floors and a total of six bathrooms. Each floor would have an approximate 1,000-square-foot addition to the north end of the building, which would become the new entrance, said Greg Uhen, CEO of Eppstein Uhen Architects who is designing the project.

A wrap-around deck will be on the top and second floor. The lower level is along the Milwaukee River Walk.

The Wimmer Brothers, who own a fifth-generation Hales Corners-based real estate development company, purchased the two-story, 5,600-square-foot fire house from IMP Real Estate Services LLC/Timothy Dyer.

The architectural review board gave the project conditional approval but asked for some design altercations. The project will also require a special use permit from the city.

The fire house was listed by Transwestern with an asking price of $2.7 million. The property is assessed by the City of Milwaukee for $703,000.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am