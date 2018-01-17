The former Sears store at Southridge Mall in Greendale will be redeveloped into a Dick’s Sporting Goods Store, and a Round 1 Bowling and Amusement Complex.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods store will occupy 66,000 square feet of the lower level of the building. Round 1 Bowling and Amusement Complex will occupy 45,000 square feet of the upper level of the building.

A public review process for the project will be initiated, including review of the use of tax incremental financing. The TIF could encompass the portion of the former Sears store site located in the Village of Greendale. The amount of TIF funds planned for the project was not disclosed.

Further redevelopment is planned for the portion of the former Sears store site located in the City of Greenfield.

“Over the years, the village has developed a close partnership with the mall owners, Simon Property Group,” according to a press release sent Wednesday by the village. “We will keep working with Simon and the other property owners in the mall area to continue the effort that led to the revitalization of the Southridge Mall area. Our past efforts have led to many developments and redevelopments in the mall area.”

Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings Corp. closed its Sears store and Sears Auto Center at Southridge Mall in June.

Earlier this month, Sears announced it would close its last department store in southeastern Wisconsin, at Brookfield Square, and a store in Green Bay.

Sears closed its store at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale in 2014. Sears also closed its store at Memorial Mall in Sheboygan in 2014 and Regency Mall in Racine in 2013.