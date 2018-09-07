Former Park East Hotel operator buys vacant land in Oak Creek

A nine-acre site across the street from Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek has been sold to a Milwaukee real estate investor and former owner of the shuttered Park East Hotel.

Rawson Commercial Limited Partnership sold the property at 7226 South 13th St. to Capital Cheese Corp. for $600,000. Capital Cheese Corp. is registered to Ajit “Jay” Walia.

Walia could not immediately be reached for comment.

Walia and his brother, Harjeet “Rick” Walia, operate several Milwaukee-area gas stations and convenience stores. In May, they purchased the former RC’s Beer Garden property on Milwaukee’s east side for $800,000, according to state records.

The Walia brothers closed the 160-room Park East Hotel, 916 E. State St., in September 2017, and sold it for $9 million to a real estate investment group that includes Mike Klein, of Klein Development, and Derek Schneider, of Millennial Partners, who are currently converting it into 96 luxury apartments.

In October 2017, Slinger Cheese LLC, which is registered to Ajit Walia purchased 67 acres of farmland at Highway K, just east of I-94 in Caledonia for $1.5 million.

That same month, Walia also purchased Northwest Fashion Square at 8603-8665 W. Brown Deer Road near Northridge Mall for $1.6 million, according to state records.

City of Oak Creek officials could not be reached for comment about the vacant Oak Creek parcel Walia recently purchased.

The site is located 3 miles from where online retail giant Amazon is planning to build a 2.5 million-square-foot, four-story warehouse and distribution facility that would bring more than 1,000 jobs to Oak Creek.