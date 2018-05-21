Former ManpowerGroup CEO buys Chenequa home

Jeffrey Joerres, the former chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup purchased a Chenequa home on Pine Lake for $3.75 million, according to state records.

The home was sold by the Betty Alice Anderson Revocable Trust. Betty-Alice Anderson passed away in September, at the age of 95.

Located on West Muscovy Road, the property has an assessed value of $2.37 million, according to Waukesha County records.

The four acre-property has 215 feet of frontage on Pine Lake, according to state records.

Joerres was the CEO of ManpowerGroup from 1999 to 2014. He retired from the company’s board of directors at the end of 2015.