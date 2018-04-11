Former Franklin Gander Mountain could become a Camping World store

Both retailers led by Marcus Lemonis

April 11, 2018, 12:38 PM

The former Gander Mountain store in Franklin will likely become a Camping World store.

Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Camping World Property Inc., purchased the property at 6939 South Riverwood Blvd., Franklin, from Second Thing LLC for $2.2 million, according to state records.

In July 2017, at least nine Gander Mountain stores closed in Wisconsin.

Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises and star of the CNBC show “The Profit,” bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the chain’s stores.

In January, he announced 11 Wisconsin Gander Mountain Stores including stores in Kenosha, Sheboygan and Waukesha would reopen as Gander Outdoors by May.

There was no mention of plans for the Franklin store.

Representatives from the City of Franklin and Camping World could not immediately be reached for comment.

Camping World, an RV and RV supplies retailer, has locations in Saukville and DeForest.

