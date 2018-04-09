Former car dealership to be converted to funeral home

Van Horn Properties on city's northwest side sold to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home

by

April 09, 2018, 12:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/former-car-dealership-in-milwaukee-to-be-converted-to-funeral-home/

A long-time funeral home operator has purchased a former car dealership on Milwaukee’s northwest side for a fourth location.

Future site of the funeral home.

Van Horn Properties of Milwaukee, LLC sold the former dealership property at 7550 N. 76th St. to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home for $700,000.

The property will be converted over the next year to a funeral home and event center and full service commercial kitchen to accommodate up to four families at a time grieving for loved ones, said Arthur Reid Jr., who has owned the business since 1981.

“I need more room to be able to offer the community more of our services,” Reid said.

New Golden Gate Funeral Home currently has two locations in Milwaukee at 5565 N. Teutonia Ave. and 2535 N. Teutonia Ave., and a Racine location at 1910 Taylor Ave.

Reid began working in the funeral home business in 1955, when he was 15. His first job with Williamson Funeral Home at 1726 N. 7th St., where he helped the owner during the day of funerals, he said.

In 1981, Arthur co-founded Reid and Yandell Funeral Home, which eventually became the first Golden Gate Funeral Home in 1986.

In 1993, Golden Gate Funeral Home changed to New Golden Gate Funeral Home. Reid became the sole owner and operator in 2008. Reid opened is second location in Racine in 2012.

 

A long-time funeral home operator has purchased a former car dealership on Milwaukee’s northwest side for a fourth location.

Future site of the funeral home.

Van Horn Properties of Milwaukee, LLC sold the former dealership property at 7550 N. 76th St. to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home for $700,000.

The property will be converted over the next year to a funeral home and event center and full service commercial kitchen to accommodate up to four families at a time grieving for loved ones, said Arthur Reid Jr., who has owned the business since 1981.

“I need more room to be able to offer the community more of our services,” Reid said.

New Golden Gate Funeral Home currently has two locations in Milwaukee at 5565 N. Teutonia Ave. and 2535 N. Teutonia Ave., and a Racine location at 1910 Taylor Ave.

Reid began working in the funeral home business in 1955, when he was 15. His first job with Williamson Funeral Home at 1726 N. 7th St., where he helped the owner during the day of funerals, he said.

In 1981, Arthur co-founded Reid and Yandell Funeral Home, which eventually became the first Golden Gate Funeral Home in 1986.

In 1993, Golden Gate Funeral Home changed to New Golden Gate Funeral Home. Reid became the sole owner and operator in 2008. Reid opened is second location in Racine in 2012.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am