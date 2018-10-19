Forman Mills opens first Wisconsin store at Midtown Center

Discount retail chain Forman Mills opened its first Wisconsin location Friday at Midtown Center on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The Pennsauken, New Jersey-based retailer’s new Milwaukee store is located in the former Lena’s Food Market at 4061 N. 54th St. Previously the space was occupied by a Piggly Wiggly store.

Alderman Cavalier Johnson, who represents the district where the Forman Mills store is located, said it will be a great addition to the neighborhood.

The store carries home goods and clothing for all ages. Forman Mills will employ local residents, Johnson said.

“I’m excited that our neighborhood will be the home of Wisconsin’s first Forman Mills store,” Johnson said. “The economic activity and jobs created are vital to the district and the city as a whole.”