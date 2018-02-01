Five-story apartment development proposed for Tosa Village

City has added more than 1,500 apartment units in recent years

February 01, 2018, 11:05 AM

Project rendering.

Another apartment project is in the works in the Wauwatosa Village area.

Klein Development is proposing a five-story mixed-use project that includes 72 apartments, 10,500 square feet of retail space and 102 parking spaces at 7762, 7772 and 7810 Harwood Ave., according to plans submitted to the city. The site is adjacent to the Harmonee Avenue Bridge and the Firefly Tosa restaurant.

The apartments would include a mix of 16 studio units, 16 one-bedroom units and 40 two-bedroom units. A green roof would also be included, according to plans submitted to the city.

The apartment project would add to the apartment boom Wauwatosa has been undergoing since the Great Recession ended. Developers are realizing the potential Wauwatosa brings with its proximity to downtown Milwaukee and its central location to many of Milwaukee’s largest employers including the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, Kohl’s Corp., MillerCoors LLC and Harley-Davidson.

Since 2009, more than 1,500 apartment units have opened in Wauwatosa including the recently developed State Street Station, a 140-unit apartment building at 7400 W. State St.; The Reef, 1215 N. 62nd St.; The Reserve at Mayfair, 11011 W. North Ave.; and Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus, 9810 Echelon Lane.

The plan commission will review Klein Development’s proposal Feb. 12.

 

