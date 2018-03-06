Fiserv exec buys Lake Drive home for $1.4 million

Todd Horvath, the president of Bank Solutions for Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc., has purchased a Lake Drive home in Milwaukee for $1.4 million, according to state records.

The home was sold by Gerard Colman, the former chief operating officer of Aurora Health Care who left Aurora in October to become the chief executive officer of Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Healthcare System Inc.

The two-story, 7,500-square-foot Lake Drive home was built in 1912. It has eight bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and five fireplaces. The property has an assessed value of about $1.3 million, according to city records.

Horvath joined Fiserv in August. Previously he was the president of multinational clients for ADP in the Czech Republic, according to his LinkedIn page.

Fiserv has been evaluating the development of a new headquarters, and as of August had narrowed its search to three potential locations in the Milwaukee area (The Corridor in Brookfield, UWM Innovation Campus in Wauwatosa and the Reed Street Yards in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood), while leaving its options open for other states. It has not provided a public update on its headquarters plans since then.