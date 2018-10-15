Featured Deal: Brown Deer Road Target

Growing Elkhorn-based manufacturer Midwest Refrigerated Services Inc. will be expanding into a former Target store on Milwaukee’s far northwest side that has been vacant since January 2016.

Midwest Refrigerated Services’ parent company, Alliance Development Corp., purchased the 118,461-square-foot former Target store, which will be converted into office and warehouse space.

The new location will employ about 80 full-time employees and between 10 and 40 temporary employees, according to plans submitted to the city this summer.

Midwest Refrigerated Services operates 10 locations in three states. The company distributes and transports refrigerated and frozen food products. It is currently operating a warehouse and distribution center at 11225 W. County Line Road.

The Granville neighborhood, where the property is located, has seen significant disinvestment since Northridge Mall closed in 2003. Several big box stores have closed, in addition to Target, and some have been converted to industrial uses.

Address: 8501 W. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee

Buyer: Alliance Development Corp.

Seller: Target Corp.

Price: $1.8 million