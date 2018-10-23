Fast-growing tech company moves to Brookfield

SAP software company Approyo LLC has moved to a much larger headquarters in Brookfield to accommodate its growth.

Approyo’s headquarters was previously located in a 900-square-foot space at W144 S6311 College Court in Muskego. Earlier this month, the company moved to a 7,800-square-foot space at 13100 W. Lisbon Road, Suite 500 in Brookfield. It has an option to expand into another 10,000 square feet of adjoining space.

“The opportunity for the (new headquarters) space was great,” said Chris Carter, chief executive officer. “It’s centrally located for the staff that I was looking to hire and I can grow the company to where I want to grow it to and bring them all into one area instead of having to move multiple times.”

Approyo implements, hosts, manages and supports SAP HANA systems for corporations. Founded in 2013 by Carter, former owner of Milwaukee SAP firm CCI, Approyo was recently named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list with three-year growth of 557 percent. Its 2017 revenue was $4 million, and at the time of the listing it had 73 employees. But Approyo has since cut all of its workers in India to focus on new hires in the U.S., a spokeswoman said.

Approyo now has 28 employees globally, 11 of whom are based in Milwaukee. Four of those Milwaukee employees were added within the past month, Carter said, and if one of four pending large contracts closes soon, the company will add up to 10 more employees this year. The company has about 27 clients worldwide, including French company Atos, for which Approyo manages 42 SAP systems.

“The great thing right now is SAP is in what’s called an upgrade cycle,” he said. “We’re showing companies that we can help them with that upgrade and then manage and support their systems.”