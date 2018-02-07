Event venue planned for Walker’s Point

The former Riverview Antique Market space in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood could become a new event space for weddings and corporate meetings.

Alexander Torbica and Paul Maric, who have owned the 12,000-square-foot warehouse at 175 S. Water St. for more than 25 years are planning to subdivide the space and open Venue on Water in April.

The event space will occupy 6,000 square feet and be able to accommodate up to 350 people, Torbica said.

Over the past several years in Milwaukee there has been a surge in the development of non-traditional event spaces for meetings, fundraisers and weddings as brides and corporate clients look for something more unique.

The remaining 6,000 square feet of the 175 S. Water St. building will be divided into two retail spaces. Torbica said he has interest from retailers but has not gotten any signed leases for the space.

Riverview Antique Market moved to the Marsh Hill Building at 2045 W. St. Paul Ave. in Menomonee Valley in May after 15 years in Walker’s Point.