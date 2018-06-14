Ernst & Young to move Milwaukee office to 833 East

Ernst & Young LLP will move its downtown Milwaukee office one block south to the 833 East building.

The firm announced Thursday it will lease nearly 20,000 square feet, occupying the 15th floor, of 833 E. Michigan St., when its lease is up in November at its long-time home of 875 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The new office space will have the capacity for more than 285 employees.

Ernst & Young is working with CBRE and Irgens to build out the new office space. The design is focused on collaborative rooms, flexible work areas and technology, according to the company.

Milwaukee-based developer Irgens opened 833 East on March 1, 2017, with Milwaukee law firm Godfrey & Kahn leasing 77,817 square feet on the top three floors.

Today, there is approximately 10 percent of the 17-story, 358,000-square-foot building available to lease, one floor and select office suites.

In 2003, U.S. Bank and Irgens transformed a surface parking lot at 875 E. Wisconsin Ave. into a 225,000-square-foot office building. The building, now owned by Wangard Partners, is occupied by Ernst & Young, Roundy’s and Artisan Partners. The Ernst & Young move will be a loss for the building, and Roundy’s has also downsized its office space there in recent years.