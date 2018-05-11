El Rey grocery store purchases former Dental Associates site

Clinic relocated in November to Milwaukee's west side

by

May 11, 2018, 1:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/el-rey-grocery-store-purchases-former-dental-associates-site/

1127-1135 S. Cesar Chavez Drive

The owners of Milwaukee-based grocery store El Rey on May 10 purchased a former Dental Associates clinic on the city’s south side.

El Rey Enterprises II LLC purchased the 18,070-square-foot building at 1127-1135 S. Cesar Chavez Drive and its parking lot located at 1109 S. Cesar Chavez Drive–  for $1.7 million, according to records from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. The building has an assessed value of $905,000 and the parking lot has an assessed value of $103,000, according to city records.

Representatives of El Rey were not immediately available for comment.

The seller, Manos Holdings South 16th Street LLC is registered under Paul Seubert, chief financial officer at Dental Associates. Thomas Manos is president and owner of Dental Associates.

El Rey, which opened its first supermarket in 1978 at 1023 South Cesar E. Chavez Drive, currently operates four Milwaukee stores at 916 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive, 1320 W. Burnham St., 3524 W. Burnham St., and 5200 W. Oklahoma Ave.

The 1127-1135 S. Cesar Chavez Drive building had housed Milwaukee-based Dental Associates for about 40 years as its first location. The clinic relocated in November to a new building at 2100 Miller Park Way. The dental services provider operates 14 clinics throughout the state.

