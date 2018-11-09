Developer releases new animated video for The Couture

Barrett Lo making progress toward HUD loan guarantee

November 09, 2018, 12:23 PM

Milwaukee-based Barrett Lo Visionary Development today released a new video for The Couture, the 44-story luxury apartment building that the firm has been working for years to get built on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.

The video was created by Milwaukee-based Rinka Chung Architecture, the design firm for The Couture project.

Last week, Barrett Lo announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has asked it to submit additional information for its loan guarantee application, signaling the project could soon be moving forward with its needed financing.

Rick Barrett, the founder and chief executive officer of Barrett Lo Visionary Development called the invitation by HUD a “major milestone” for The Couture.

If approved by HUD, the loan guarantee would be used to support construction of the estimated $122 million, 44-story luxury apartment tower, which would be built at the former Downtown Milwaukee Transit Center site southwest of Michigan Street and Lincoln Memorial Drive. The Couture would have 322 high-end apartments. The project also includes 50,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, more than 900 parking spaces and a multi-modal transit hub that will include stops for the streetcar and bus rapid transit.

Gina Rodriguez, a spokeswoman with HUD, said securing a loan guarantee for a large market-rate new construction project such as The Couture is a two-step process. The first step is pre-application, where HUD reviews and approves the project, resulting in HUD’s invitation to submit the Application for Firm Commitment, the second step, which Barrett has just been invited to do, Rodriguez said.

Comments

