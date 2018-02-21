Developer purchases former Sears store in central city neighborhood

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Haywood Group LLC, owned by developer Kalan Haywood, purchased the former Sears store building in Milwaukee’s central city for $1.5 million, according to state records.

Haywood is planning to redevelop the sprawling 6.5-acre parcel at 2100 W. North Ave. into a mixed-use development. Before finalizing plans on the three-story 216,000-square-foot building; however, he would like to seek input from the community.

“Without ownership, I can’t have meaningful communication with the neighborhood,” Haywood said last month before the purchase. “And this project will not be done without involving the community.”

North 21 LLC, of Waukesha, sold the property to HG Sears LLC on Feb. 15, according to state real estate records.

Last month, Haywood received a $1.65 million bridge/pre-development loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to purchase the building.

Haywood said he does not anticipate residential use in the building, but said he could foresee multi-family housing near the property.

Sears vacated the property in 1979. The second and third floor of the building have remained vacant. The first floor has had a number of revolving local retailers, Haywood said.

Haywood’s other projects include converting the Germania Building in downtown Milwaukee from offices to apartments.