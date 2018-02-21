Developer purchases former Sears store in central city neighborhood

Kalan Haywood planning mixed-use development at site

by

February 21, 2018, 10:53 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/developer-purchases-former-sears-store-in-central-city-neighborhood/

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Haywood Group LLC, owned by developer Kalan Haywood, purchased the former Sears store building in Milwaukee’s central city for $1.5 million, according to state records.

Haywood is planning to redevelop the sprawling 6.5-acre parcel at 2100 W. North Ave. into a mixed-use development. Before finalizing plans on the three-story 216,000-square-foot building; however, he would like to seek input from the community.

“Without ownership, I can’t have meaningful communication with the neighborhood,” Haywood said last month before the purchase. “And this project will not be done without involving the community.”

North 21 LLC, of Waukesha, sold the property to HG Sears LLC on Feb. 15, according to state real estate records.

Last month, Haywood received a $1.65 million bridge/pre-development loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to purchase the building.

Haywood said he does not anticipate residential use in the building, but said he could foresee multi-family housing near the property.

Sears vacated the property in 1979. The second and third floor of the building have remained vacant. The first floor has had a number of revolving local retailers, Haywood said.

Haywood’s other projects include converting the Germania Building in downtown Milwaukee from offices to apartments.

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Haywood Group LLC, owned by developer Kalan Haywood, purchased the former Sears store building in Milwaukee’s central city for $1.5 million, according to state records.

Haywood is planning to redevelop the sprawling 6.5-acre parcel at 2100 W. North Ave. into a mixed-use development. Before finalizing plans on the three-story 216,000-square-foot building; however, he would like to seek input from the community.

“Without ownership, I can’t have meaningful communication with the neighborhood,” Haywood said last month before the purchase. “And this project will not be done without involving the community.”

North 21 LLC, of Waukesha, sold the property to HG Sears LLC on Feb. 15, according to state real estate records.

Last month, Haywood received a $1.65 million bridge/pre-development loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to purchase the building.

Haywood said he does not anticipate residential use in the building, but said he could foresee multi-family housing near the property.

Sears vacated the property in 1979. The second and third floor of the building have remained vacant. The first floor has had a number of revolving local retailers, Haywood said.

Haywood’s other projects include converting the Germania Building in downtown Milwaukee from offices to apartments.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm