Developer planning $13 million apartment building project in downtown Sheboygan

A developer plans to build a five-story apartment building on a parking lot site in downtown Sheboygan.

West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management is planning the $13 million development, called 7Penn, located at the northeast corner of North 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The five-story project would include 66 market-rate apartments and approximately 8,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor, according to plans submitted to the city. A 4,300-square- foot courtyard located at the northwest corner of the site is also planned.

The apartments would consist of four studio units, 44 one-bedroom, 18-two bedroom units ranging from 530 square feet to 1,170 square feet.

There would be 92 parking spaces, with 57 spaces located underground, according to plans submitted to the city.

“Located in proximity to local employers including Kohler, Prevea, Acuity, and Aurora Health Care, this apartment community will be attractive to employees who want to live, work, and play in downtown Sheboygan,” according to Cardinal Capital Management.

The development would be constructed one block from the Sheboygan River, four blocks from the Harbor Centre Marina, and approximately eight blocks from Lake Michigan and North Side Municipal Beach.

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp., has been trying to attract more housing to the city and Sheboygan County for several years so the people who work in the community won’t leave at the end of the day.

The Sheboygan plan commission will review the proposal on Tuesday.