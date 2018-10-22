Developer planning $13 million apartment building project in downtown Sheboygan

Five-story building planned

by

October 22, 2018, 1:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/developer-planning-13-million-apartment-building-project-in-downtown-sheboygan/

A developer plans to build a five-story apartment building on a parking lot site in downtown Sheboygan.

Rendering by Cardinal Capital Management

West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management is planning the $13 million development, called 7Penn, located at the northeast corner of North 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The five-story project would include 66 market-rate apartments and approximately 8,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor, according to plans submitted to the city. A 4,300-square- foot courtyard located at the northwest corner of the site is also planned.

The apartments would consist of four studio units, 44 one-bedroom, 18-two bedroom units ranging from 530 square feet to 1,170 square feet.

There would be 92 parking spaces, with 57 spaces located underground, according to plans submitted to the city.

“Located in proximity to local employers including Kohler, Prevea, Acuity, and Aurora Health Care, this apartment community will be attractive to employees who want to live, work, and play in downtown Sheboygan,” according to Cardinal Capital Management.

The development would be constructed one block from the Sheboygan River, four blocks from the Harbor Centre Marina, and approximately eight blocks from Lake Michigan and North Side Municipal Beach.

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp., has been trying to attract more housing to the city and Sheboygan County for several years so the people who work in the community won’t leave at the end of the day.

The Sheboygan plan commission will review the proposal on Tuesday.

A developer plans to build a five-story apartment building on a parking lot site in downtown Sheboygan.

Rendering by Cardinal Capital Management

West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management is planning the $13 million development, called 7Penn, located at the northeast corner of North 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The five-story project would include 66 market-rate apartments and approximately 8,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor, according to plans submitted to the city. A 4,300-square- foot courtyard located at the northwest corner of the site is also planned.

The apartments would consist of four studio units, 44 one-bedroom, 18-two bedroom units ranging from 530 square feet to 1,170 square feet.

There would be 92 parking spaces, with 57 spaces located underground, according to plans submitted to the city.

“Located in proximity to local employers including Kohler, Prevea, Acuity, and Aurora Health Care, this apartment community will be attractive to employees who want to live, work, and play in downtown Sheboygan,” according to Cardinal Capital Management.

The development would be constructed one block from the Sheboygan River, four blocks from the Harbor Centre Marina, and approximately eight blocks from Lake Michigan and North Side Municipal Beach.

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp., has been trying to attract more housing to the city and Sheboygan County for several years so the people who work in the community won’t leave at the end of the day.

The Sheboygan plan commission will review the proposal on Tuesday.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Understanding The Most Underutilized Tax Incentive
Tri-Phase Automation

10/23/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Disability Inclusion in the Wisconsin Workforce
UWM

10/26/20188:30 am-11:00 am

The 2018 Wellness Fair
Waukesha County Expo Center

10/27/201811:00 am-4:30 pm

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm