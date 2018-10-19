Demolition slated of former Dairyland Greyhound Park

California owner planning business park at former Kenosha dog track

October 19, 2018, 1:11 PM

Demolition of the long-vacant former Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha could begin next month according to documents submitted to the state on behalf of the property’s owners.

The sign at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park dog track in Kenosha.

California developer Majestic Realty Co. purchased the 220-acre property at 5522 104th Ave. for $14.5 million in September 2017.

New Berlin-based construction company Dakota Intertek Corp. filed an application with the state to demolish the former dog track, grandstand, 20 kennels and several out buildings used for storage and the scoreboard.

The anticipated start date for demolition is Nov. 12, according to the filing.

Don Callen, Dakota’s chief operating officer, said the actual date will be dependent on Majestic and the City of Kenosha. He referred all further questions to Majestic and the city.

Taylor Talt, vice president of Majestic and Kenosha City Administrator Frank Pacetti could not be reached for comment Friday.

The grandstand at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park dog track in Kenosha.

At the time of Majestic’s purchase of the former dog track, the company announced plans for a massive industrial park for up to 2.2 million square feet of development. Phase one of the project was to be a 500,000- to 750,000-square-foot building that could accommodate up to 500 jobs.

In August 2017, the city approved a $6.2 million tax incremental district for the redevelopment of the former Dairyland Greyhound Park site, which has been vacant since 2009.

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

