Cudahy Pick ‘n Save store to close

Pick ‘n Save grocery store in Cudahy will close by the end of March due to poor financial performance.

Roundy’s informed the store’s 75 employees Tuesday that efforts to turn the store around have been unsuccessful.

Employees at the store, located at 5851 S. Packard Ave.,have been offered jobs at nearby Pick ‘n Save locations in South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and St. Francis.

“It’s always a difficult decision to close a store; however, closing underperforming stores ensures we have a strong network of stores,” said Roundy’s spokesman James Hyland. “We are making significant capital investments throughout our Wisconsin store network for the benefit of our customers.”

When Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. announced in November 2015 it was acquiring Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Inc. for $866 million, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Rodney McMullen, said there were no plans to close any of the company’s Pick ’n Save stores.

However, Pick ‘n Save parent company Roundy’s has been closing underperforming stores since then. In 2017, Pick ‘n Save grocery stores in Kenosha, Sheboygan, New Berlin, Pewaukee, Shawano and Timmerman Plaza on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee were closed. The Clarke Square Pick ’n Save on Milwaukee’s south side closed in 2016.

Hyland said there are no more planned store closings at this time.

“We regularly evaluate store performance to ensure they meet our business goals and objectives,” Hyland said.

Kroger has been investing in other Pick ‘n Save stores. On January. 31, the company unveiled three remodeled stores at The Metro Market downtown, the Pick ‘n Save store in Bay View and the re-branded Metro Market Store at 2160 Slivernail Road in Waukesha.