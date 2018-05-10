Commercial design firm will move to King Drive area

Retailworks Inc. to consolidate its offices in Mequon, downtown Milwaukee at new location

May 10, 2018

Retailworks Inc., a commercial interior design firm with locations in Mequon and downtown Milwaukee, is consolidating its space into a new office in the Halyard Park neighborhood and the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District.

424 W. Walnut St.

The new office, at 424 W. Walnut St., will open later this month. The building is located less than two blocks west of King Drive.

“Retailworks has improved Main Street businesses around the country and we’re excited to have their expertise in our district,” said Deshea Agee, the executive director of the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District.

Currently, Retailworks’ Design and Marketing Departments are located in downtown Milwaukee in the Steinmeyer Building, 205 W. Highland Ave. and their merchandising and display department is housed in Mequon.

The new office will be more than double the size of their combined current space and includes a warehouse/workshop, design and marketing studios, a conference room, creative lounge, and showroom.

“We’re very excited to grow our brand in an area that is also expanding and reinventing itself,” said Lyn Falk, president and founder of Retailworks, Inc. “The support of the King Drive BID and the City of Milwaukee has made our move an easy decision, and we’re looking forward to strengthening our presence downtown.”

Sid Grinker bought the 424 W. Walnut St. building last year.

