Coast In Bikes to relocate from Walker’s Point to Riverwest, add mobile shop

Store owner planning to become part of Cream City Hostel

by

August 09, 2018, 1:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/coast-in-bikes-to-relocate-from-walkers-point-to-riverwest-add-mobile-shop/

After spending five years in Milwaukee’s Waker’s Point neighborhood, Coast In Bikes is changing direction.

Cream City Hostel will be located at E.at the northeast corner of E. Center and N. Holton streets.

The bicycle dealer and repair shop will be relocating to a smaller space at Cream City Hostel in Riverwest.

The hostel is currently being developed by Cost In Bikes owner Carolyn Weber and her new business partners, Juli Kaufmann and Wendy Menich at the former Centro del Nino School, 500 E. Center St.

The two-story, 7,980-square-foot building will have a small space on the first floor for the bike shop. Coast In Bikes will be open only a few days a week and available by appointments to allow more one-on-one time with customers, Weber said.

Weber is also planning to purchase and renovate an old school bus to use as a mobile pop-up bike shop.

“There are a ton of food trucks, but mobile retail shops are less common,” Weber said.

Weber plans to take her shop to farmers markets so customers can test out the bikes. She can also repair bikes on the go.

“There are very few cargo bike dealers in the Midwest,” she said. “It will be easier for me to go to my customers in Appleton and other areas versus having a brick and mortar shop.”

Coast In Bikes will remain open until October or March 2019, depending on the lease agreement Weber can work out with her landlord.

Weber said her revamped Coast In Bikes store budget has not been set, but she plans to refinance her current loan with the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation.

So far, the $1 million hostel project has raised $850,000, mostly through community donations, Weber said.

Coast In Bikes is currently leasing 3,000 square feet at 838 S. 1st St. Weber said news of well-known regional bike chain Wheel & Sprocket buying a 10,800-square-foot warehouse at 187 E. Becher St. in Bay View last fall to open a store made her begin to rethink her own store.

“I can’t compete with Wheel & Sprocket,” Weber said. “I also can’t run my bike shop in Walker’s Point and open a hostel in Riverwest – I would go nuts. I am changing our business model to reflect what Coast In Bikes needs to be profitable and what we need in our personal lives.”

After spending five years in Milwaukee’s Waker’s Point neighborhood, Coast In Bikes is changing direction.

Cream City Hostel will be located at E.at the northeast corner of E. Center and N. Holton streets.

The bicycle dealer and repair shop will be relocating to a smaller space at Cream City Hostel in Riverwest.

The hostel is currently being developed by Cost In Bikes owner Carolyn Weber and her new business partners, Juli Kaufmann and Wendy Menich at the former Centro del Nino School, 500 E. Center St.

The two-story, 7,980-square-foot building will have a small space on the first floor for the bike shop. Coast In Bikes will be open only a few days a week and available by appointments to allow more one-on-one time with customers, Weber said.

Weber is also planning to purchase and renovate an old school bus to use as a mobile pop-up bike shop.

“There are a ton of food trucks, but mobile retail shops are less common,” Weber said.

Weber plans to take her shop to farmers markets so customers can test out the bikes. She can also repair bikes on the go.

“There are very few cargo bike dealers in the Midwest,” she said. “It will be easier for me to go to my customers in Appleton and other areas versus having a brick and mortar shop.”

Coast In Bikes will remain open until October or March 2019, depending on the lease agreement Weber can work out with her landlord.

Weber said her revamped Coast In Bikes store budget has not been set, but she plans to refinance her current loan with the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation.

So far, the $1 million hostel project has raised $850,000, mostly through community donations, Weber said.

Coast In Bikes is currently leasing 3,000 square feet at 838 S. 1st St. Weber said news of well-known regional bike chain Wheel & Sprocket buying a 10,800-square-foot warehouse at 187 E. Becher St. in Bay View last fall to open a store made her begin to rethink her own store.

“I can’t compete with Wheel & Sprocket,” Weber said. “I also can’t run my bike shop in Walker’s Point and open a hostel in Riverwest – I would go nuts. I am changing our business model to reflect what Coast In Bikes needs to be profitable and what we need in our personal lives.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm