Co-working company to open first Wisconsin location in downtown Milwaukee

Spaces, a co-working company, will open its first Wisconsin location at 1433 North Water St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Spaces, a subsidiary of the International Workplace Group (IWG), formerly known as Regus, will lease 43,000 square feet in the building, joining Bader Rutter and Riverwater Partners.

The Spaces Milwaukee office includes private offices, dedicated desks, meeting rooms and access to the rooftop patio for members.

Michael Berretta, vice president of network development for IWG, said the space will be ideal for startup companies who need an affordable space.

“North Water Street was the ideal location for our first entry into Wisconsin,” Berretta said. “It’s in a thriving business community and situated among a vibrant intersection of theater, entertainment, dining and culture.”

Developed by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners, 1433 North Water Street is a combined new construction and redevelopment project of the former Laacke & Joys building in downtown Milwaukee.

Spaces will lease the fourth and fifth floors of the 115,600-square-foot building.

“This iconic Milwaukee project is a perfect fit for an innovative co-working company like Spaces,” said Burton Metz, vice president of Wangard Partners, Inc. “Spaces values being in the heart of the Milwaukee CBD and appreciates the rich history and a live-work-play environment.”

John Mazza and Alyssa Geisler in CBRE’s Milwaukee office represented Wangard Partners in the new lease with Spaces. They are currently marketing the building’s remaining third floor office space for lease. Michael Streit and Patrick Savoie from JLL Wisconsin represented Spaces.