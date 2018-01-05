Cigar bar planned for Germantown business park

Metro Cigars is planning to move from its long-time home on Appleton Avenue to a larger location, possibly in Germantown’s Willow Creek Business Park.

Metro Cigar owners Paul and Jennifer Groh have submitted preliminary plans to the Village of Germantown to purchase a 2-acre lot in the business park and build a 4,000-square-foot building that would include retail space for cigars and accessories, cigar smoking, a bar and lounge area and a private conference room that would be available for rent.

The couple would also like to build a deck for summer activities and outdoor seating.

The Groh’s current lease at W182 N9606 Appleton Ave. expires in September. The couple could not immediately be reached for comment.

The couple is seeking feedback from the village plan commission Monday for a conditional use permit before moving forward with a site plan application.

MLG Development has been working on the nearly 200-acre business park at W192 N10021 Appleton Ave., which is bordered by Maple Road, Lannon Road and Highway 45, since it purchased the property in 2014.

The park has had a slow start, but since October has landed two tenants.

West Bend-based Discount Ramps is planning to move its corporate headquarters to Willow Creek Business Park, which will allow the company to add up to 70 employees. The company, which sells ramps for wheelchairs, motorcycles, cars or other commercial and utility purposes though its website, DiscountRamps.com, is planning to build a 153,170-square-foot corporate office and distribution center on a 17.4 acre site at N102 W19400 Willow Creek Way.

Ryan Cos. is also planning to break ground on a 186,000-square-foot industrial building on a 22-acre site the Minneapolis-based company purchased in the business park.