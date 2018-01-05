Cigar bar planned for Germantown business park

Metro Cigars plans to move to Willow Creek Business Park

by

January 05, 2018, 1:59 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/cigar-bar-planned-for-germantown-business-park/

Metro Cigars is planning to move from its long-time home on Appleton Avenue to a larger location, possibly in Germantown’s Willow Creek Business Park.

Metro Cigar owners Paul and Jennifer Groh have submitted preliminary plans to the Village of Germantown to purchase a 2-acre lot in the business park and build a 4,000-square-foot building that would include retail space for cigars and accessories, cigar smoking, a bar and lounge area and a private conference room that would be available for rent.

The couple would also like to build a deck for summer activities and outdoor seating.

The Groh’s current lease at W182 N9606 Appleton Ave. expires in September. The couple could not immediately be reached for comment.

The couple is seeking feedback from the village plan commission Monday for a conditional use permit before moving forward with a site plan application.

MLG Development has been working on the nearly 200-acre business park at W192 N10021 Appleton Ave., which is bordered by Maple Road, Lannon Road and Highway 45, since it purchased the property in 2014.

The park has had a slow start, but since October has landed two tenants.

West Bend-based Discount Ramps is planning to move its corporate headquarters to Willow Creek Business Park, which will allow the company to add up to 70 employees. The company, which sells ramps for wheelchairs, motorcycles, cars or other commercial and utility purposes though its website, DiscountRamps.com, is planning to build a 153,170-square-foot corporate office and distribution center on a 17.4 acre site at N102 W19400 Willow Creek Way.

Ryan Cos. is also planning to break ground on a 186,000-square-foot industrial building on a 22-acre site the Minneapolis-based company purchased in the business park.

Metro Cigars is planning to move from its long-time home on Appleton Avenue to a larger location, possibly in Germantown’s Willow Creek Business Park.

Metro Cigar owners Paul and Jennifer Groh have submitted preliminary plans to the Village of Germantown to purchase a 2-acre lot in the business park and build a 4,000-square-foot building that would include retail space for cigars and accessories, cigar smoking, a bar and lounge area and a private conference room that would be available for rent.

The couple would also like to build a deck for summer activities and outdoor seating.

The Groh’s current lease at W182 N9606 Appleton Ave. expires in September. The couple could not immediately be reached for comment.

The couple is seeking feedback from the village plan commission Monday for a conditional use permit before moving forward with a site plan application.

MLG Development has been working on the nearly 200-acre business park at W192 N10021 Appleton Ave., which is bordered by Maple Road, Lannon Road and Highway 45, since it purchased the property in 2014.

The park has had a slow start, but since October has landed two tenants.

West Bend-based Discount Ramps is planning to move its corporate headquarters to Willow Creek Business Park, which will allow the company to add up to 70 employees. The company, which sells ramps for wheelchairs, motorcycles, cars or other commercial and utility purposes though its website, DiscountRamps.com, is planning to build a 153,170-square-foot corporate office and distribution center on a 17.4 acre site at N102 W19400 Willow Creek Way.

Ryan Cos. is also planning to break ground on a 186,000-square-foot industrial building on a 22-acre site the Minneapolis-based company purchased in the business park.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing
Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing

How new consumer behaviors may impact your product line

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am