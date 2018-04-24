Chick-fil-A to open at Meadow Ridge Shops in Pewaukee

Chick-fil-A restaurant will open its fourth Milwaukee-area location at a retail development planned for the village of Pewaukee.

The College Park, Ga.-based restaurant will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space at Meadow Ridge Shops, a new retail center that will be built at the southeast corner of Meadow Creek Drive and Capitol Drive, just east of Highway 164. The Village of Pewaukee earlier this month approved plans for the construction of the 28,000- to 30,000-square-foot development, which will consist of five retail buildings.

Somerstone LLC, a Brookfield-based developer that is heading the project, purchased the nine-acre-property in August, 2017 for $3.5 million.

Jimmy Rosen, principal at Somerstone, said the company will develop two retail buildings totaling 12,000 square feet on the western side of the property, and an unnamed company will develop two additional buildings on the property’s eastern side. The Chick-fil-A will be built in between the two sets of retail strips, Rosen said.

Rosen said Somerstone headed and recently closed the Chick-fil-A deal, but he said he couldn’t comment on which company will develop its building. Construction will begin next month on the two western buildings, which will house six retailers when they are complete by December. Rosen said the company is currently negotiating with potential retailers, but he couldn’t release their names.

“We are through the PUD (planned unit development) process, so we are ready to get going,” Rosen said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide more retail choices to the surrounding community, in addition to adding tax base to the village.”

Chick-fil-A opened its first two Wisconsin locations in September, 2014 at 12625 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield, and 5351 S. 76th St. in Greendale. It has since opened additional locations in West Allis, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Brookfield, and Madison.