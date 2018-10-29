Chicago logistics company purchases nearly 50 acres in Kenosha County

A Chicago-based logistics company purchased nearly 50 acres of land just west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County where it plans to build two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet.

A subsidiary of Logistics Property Company, LLC purchased 44.3 acres at 3902 128th Ave. in the city of Kenosha from J&L Drissel LLC for $5.7 million, a 2.3 acre property in the town of Paris at 12443 38th St. from the Marvin and Dolores Drissel Revocable Trust for $620,000 and a 1.8 acre property for $600,000 from Ronald Wallace, according to state records.

The land is located just west of Interstate 94 and south of the Uline and Amazon facilities in Kenosha.

In March, a subsidiary of Logistics Property Company submitted a petition to annex the Town of Paris parcels into the City of Kenosha and rezone the land to allow for the construction of two manufacturing and distribution facilities.

The first proposed building is located along the west frontage road. Documents submitted to the city show it is 717,600 square feet. The second building, located directly west, would be 288,000 square feet.

Jude Fitzgerald, spokeswoman for Logistics Property Company, LLC, said Monday it was premature to discuss plans further.

Representatives from the city of Kenosha’s planning department could not be reached for comment.

Logistics Property Company, has developed more than 17 million square feet since 2014 with its institutional partners, according to its website. The company has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.

Clients include General Mills, Wayfair.com, Ryder, Johnson & Johnson, the United States Postal Service and Harbor Freight Tools.