Chicago logistics company purchases 50 acres in Kenosha County

Plans call for two industrial buildings totaling 825,000 square feet

by

October 29, 2018, 12:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/chicago-logistics-company-purchases-50-acres-in-kenosha-county/

A Chicago-based logistics company purchased nearly 50 acres of land just west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County where it plans to build two industrial buildings totaling 825,000 square feet.

Updated site plans.

A subsidiary of Logistics Property Company, LLC purchased 44.3 acres at 3902 128th Ave. in the city of Kenosha from J&L Drissel LLC for $5.7 million, a 2.3 acre property in the town of Paris at 12443 38th St. from the Marvin and Dolores Drissel Revocable Trust for $620,000 and a 1.8 acre property for $600,000 from Ronald Wallace, according to state records.

The land is located just west of Interstate 94 and south of the Uline and Amazon facilities in Kenosha.

In March, a subsidiary of Logistics Property Company submitted a petition to annex the Town of Paris parcels into the City of Kenosha and rezone the land to allow for the construction of two manufacturing and distribution facilities.

At the time, Logistics Property Company was proposing two buildings totaling 1 millions square feet. Updated plans provided to BizTimes on Tuesday by a company spokeswoman, show two buildings totaling 825,000 square feet.

The first building would be 600,000 square feet, the second, located directly west, would be 225,000 square feet.

Logistics Property Company, has developed more than 17 million square feet since 2014 with its institutional partners, according to its website. The company has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.

Clients include General Mills, Wayfair.com, Ryder, Johnson & Johnson, the United States Postal Service and Harbor Freight Tools.

 

Comments

News

