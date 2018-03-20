Chicago firm proposes 1 million square feet of industrial space in Kenosha

Two large industrial buildings planned just west of I-94, near Uline and Amazon facilities

by

March 20, 2018, 12:51 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/chicago-firm-proposes-1-million-square-feet-of-industrial-space-in-kenosha/

A Chicago development firm is eyeing a 66-acre site near the Uline and Amazon facilities in Kenosha for two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet.

Site plan submitted to the City of Kenosha.

Ridge Kenosha 120th GP, LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Company, has submitted a petition to rezone three properties located just west of Interstate 94 between 120th and 128th avenues from an agricultural land holding district to a heavy manufacturing district.

The rezoning would allow for the construction of two manufacturing and distribution facilities. Two of the properties involved would have to be annexed from the Town of Paris into the City of Kenosha.

The first proposed building is located along the west frontage road. Documents submitted to the city show it is 717,600 square feet. The second building, located directly west, would be 288,000 square feet.

In December, an affiliate of Chicago-based Ridge Development purchased the three parcels, located at 4306 120th Ave, 4111 128th Ave. and 4205 128th Ave., from private land owners or a total of $6 million, according to state real estate records.

In January, Ridge CEO Jim Martell formed a separate company, Chicago-based Logistics Property Company. Logistics Property Company now owns the Kenosha County land and is planning to move forward with the development, said Stefanie Lewis, spokeswoman for Ridge Development.

The buildings would be located to the south (right side of photo) of the Uline facility in Kenosha, shown in the foreground of this photo. The Amazon facilities in Kenosha are in the background. Photo shot by Curtis Waltz – www.aerialscapes.com

Martell and other members of Logistics Property Company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Kenosha Plan Commission will review Logistics Property Company’s request on Thursday.

If approved, the development would be a latest of a growing number of industrial building developments along the I-94 corridor, particularly in Kenosha County.

Earlier this month, Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Rosemont, Ill.-based Venture One Real Estate, submitted plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a corporate park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.

A Chicago development firm is eyeing a 66-acre site near the Uline and Amazon facilities in Kenosha for two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet.

Site plan submitted to the City of Kenosha.

Ridge Kenosha 120th GP, LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Company, has submitted a petition to rezone three properties located just west of Interstate 94 between 120th and 128th avenues from an agricultural land holding district to a heavy manufacturing district.

The rezoning would allow for the construction of two manufacturing and distribution facilities. Two of the properties involved would have to be annexed from the Town of Paris into the City of Kenosha.

The first proposed building is located along the west frontage road. Documents submitted to the city show it is 717,600 square feet. The second building, located directly west, would be 288,000 square feet.

In December, an affiliate of Chicago-based Ridge Development purchased the three parcels, located at 4306 120th Ave, 4111 128th Ave. and 4205 128th Ave., from private land owners or a total of $6 million, according to state real estate records.

In January, Ridge CEO Jim Martell formed a separate company, Chicago-based Logistics Property Company. Logistics Property Company now owns the Kenosha County land and is planning to move forward with the development, said Stefanie Lewis, spokeswoman for Ridge Development.

The buildings would be located to the south (right side of photo) of the Uline facility in Kenosha, shown in the foreground of this photo. The Amazon facilities in Kenosha are in the background. Photo shot by Curtis Waltz – www.aerialscapes.com

Martell and other members of Logistics Property Company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Kenosha Plan Commission will review Logistics Property Company’s request on Thursday.

If approved, the development would be a latest of a growing number of industrial building developments along the I-94 corridor, particularly in Kenosha County.

Earlier this month, Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Rosemont, Ill.-based Venture One Real Estate, submitted plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a corporate park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm