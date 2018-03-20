A Chicago development firm is eyeing a 66-acre site near the Uline and Amazon facilities in Kenosha for two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet.

Ridge Kenosha 120th GP, LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Company, has submitted a petition to rezone three properties located just west of Interstate 94 between 120th and 128th avenues from an agricultural land holding district to a heavy manufacturing district.

The rezoning would allow for the construction of two manufacturing and distribution facilities. Two of the properties involved would have to be annexed from the Town of Paris into the City of Kenosha.

The first proposed building is located along the west frontage road. Documents submitted to the city show it is 717,600 square feet. The second building, located directly west, would be 288,000 square feet.

In December, an affiliate of Chicago-based Ridge Development purchased the three parcels, located at 4306 120th Ave, 4111 128th Ave. and 4205 128th Ave., from private land owners or a total of $6 million, according to state real estate records.

In January, Ridge CEO Jim Martell formed a separate company, Chicago-based Logistics Property Company. Logistics Property Company now owns the Kenosha County land and is planning to move forward with the development, said Stefanie Lewis, spokeswoman for Ridge Development.

Martell and other members of Logistics Property Company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Kenosha Plan Commission will review Logistics Property Company’s request on Thursday.

If approved, the development would be a latest of a growing number of industrial building developments along the I-94 corridor, particularly in Kenosha County.

Earlier this month, Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Rosemont, Ill.-based Venture One Real Estate, submitted plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a corporate park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.