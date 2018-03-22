Chicago-based bakery opening at The Corners this summer

Goddess and the Baker is the 10th first-to-Wisconsin retailer at development

March 22, 2018, 10:46 AM

Chicago-based bakery Goddess and the Baker will open its first Wisconsin restaurant at The Corners of Brookfield this summer.

The Goddess and the Baker will open this summer at The Corners.

The 2,771-square-foot restaurant will be located south of Café Hollander at the mixed use development, which is located east of North Barker Road between I-94 and West Blue Mound Road.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Goddess and the Baker to The Corners,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners, LLC. “Our patrons have been patiently awaiting a coffee shop, and we are thrilled to deliver something they can’t find anywhere else in Wisconsin.”

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and all day dessert. The seasonal menu features a wide selection of salads, soups and made-to-order sandwiches, as well as sweets and pastries, including Goddess’ famous rainbow cake. The restaurant also offers a juice bar and serves tap beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

“It is very exciting to be opening our first restaurant in Wisconsin, and I can’t think of a better location than The Corners of Brookfield,” said Tamar Mizrahi Goddess and the Baker partner. “There were a number of factors that drew us to this location, and we feel that the existing tenant mix and customer base is the perfect fit for our brand.”

Goddess Group restaurants owner Debbie Sharpe got her start in concert catering, cooking for major musicians. She settled in Chicago after touring with Paul McCartney, and opened part-grocery store, part-restaurant The Goddess and Grocer in 2004.

Goddess and the Baker is a spin-off concept. Today, the Goddess Group has seven locations and a catering division.

The restaurant is The Corners’ tenth first-to-Wisconsin tenant, and the announcement comes as the town center approaches its one-year anniversary on April 8.

