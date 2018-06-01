Chef Michael Fekker plans restaurant on Milwaukee’s north side

Building purchase pends city approval

by

June 01, 2018

Local chef and restaurateur Michael Fekker wants to expand his restaurant repertoire with an establishment on Milwaukee’s north side.

Feker, represented by his investment group JAMI LLC, has offered to purchase a city-owned property, located at 5650 W. Fond du Lac Ave., with plans to renovate the building, according to a Common Council resolution. Feker was not immediately available for comment. 

The building, which formerly housed Szechuan Chinese Restaurant, was acquired by the city in November 2015 through property tax foreclosure.

Feker owns Italian restaurant Il Mito in Wauwatosa and globally-inspired restaurant and catering service Zesti in Hartland. In late March, he opened 2Mesa, a Mexican restaurant located on Milwaukee’s west side.

