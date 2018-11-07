CBRE names Milwaukee as an up-and-coming tech market

A new report by Los Angeles-based commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group Inc. names Milwaukee as one of 10 up-and-coming tech markets for office space.

The report, 2018 Tech-30, measures the tech industry impact on North American office markets.

The report ranked the top 30 tech office markets in North America, led by Seattle with 165,264 technology jobs, up 25.7 percent from 2016-17 according to the report.

The report also ranked the “next 10 markets” as up-and-coming tech office markets.

“As tech firms seek innovative and creative cultures to attract and retain talent, they are expanding into secondary and tertiary markets. These 10 markets have a growing tech industry and affordable business costs, a compelling alternative to larger, pricier markets,” the report states.

The next ten tech markets to watch are, according to the report: Miami, Ottawa, Kansas City, Tampa, Norfolk, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs and New Orleans.

The Milwaukee area has 11,831 high-tech services jobs, seventh on the “next 10” list, and its average asking office space rent is $18.65 per square foot, the lowest on the list.