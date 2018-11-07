CBRE names Milwaukee as an up-and-coming tech market

Report ranks top tech office markets in North America

by

November 07, 2018, 1:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/cbre-names-milwaukee-as-an-up-and-coming-tech-market/

A new report by Los Angeles-based commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group Inc. names Milwaukee as one of 10 up-and-coming tech markets for office space.

Downtown Milwaukee

The report, 2018 Tech-30, measures the tech industry impact on North American office markets.

The report ranked the top 30 tech office markets in North America, led by Seattle with 165,264 technology jobs, up 25.7 percent from 2016-17 according to the report.

The report also ranked the “next 10 markets” as up-and-coming tech office markets.

“As tech firms seek innovative and creative cultures to attract and retain talent, they are expanding into secondary and tertiary markets. These 10 markets have a growing tech industry and affordable business costs, a compelling alternative to larger, pricier markets,” the report states.

The next ten tech markets to watch are, according to the report: Miami, Ottawa, Kansas City, Tampa, Norfolk, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs and New Orleans.

The Milwaukee area has 11,831 high-tech services jobs, seventh on the “next 10” list, and its average asking office space rent is $18.65 per square foot, the lowest on the list.

A new report by Los Angeles-based commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group Inc. names Milwaukee as one of 10 up-and-coming tech markets for office space.

Downtown Milwaukee

The report, 2018 Tech-30, measures the tech industry impact on North American office markets.

The report ranked the top 30 tech office markets in North America, led by Seattle with 165,264 technology jobs, up 25.7 percent from 2016-17 according to the report.

The report also ranked the “next 10 markets” as up-and-coming tech office markets.

“As tech firms seek innovative and creative cultures to attract and retain talent, they are expanding into secondary and tertiary markets. These 10 markets have a growing tech industry and affordable business costs, a compelling alternative to larger, pricier markets,” the report states.

The next ten tech markets to watch are, according to the report: Miami, Ottawa, Kansas City, Tampa, Norfolk, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs and New Orleans.

The Milwaukee area has 11,831 high-tech services jobs, seventh on the “next 10” list, and its average asking office space rent is $18.65 per square foot, the lowest on the list.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber 3rd Anniversary Muster
Central Standard Craft Distillery

11/08/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Milwaukee Corporate Veterans Roundtable Social
Third Coast Provisions

11/09/20183:00 pm-6:00 pm

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm