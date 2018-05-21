California-based burger chain coming to Old World Third Street

Burgerim, an Encino, California-based hamburger chain, has leased the former Cousins Subs space on Old World Third Street near the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee.

The restaurant will occupy 2,200 square feet in the John Hinkel Building at 1001 N. Old World Third St.

An opening date has not yet been announced, and representatives from Burgerim could not immediately be reached for comment.

To broker the lease, Hakan Hare with Founders 3 represented the building owner, John Hinkel Building, LLC, which is registered to Lance Lichter, of Cedarburg.

Cousins Subs closed its Old World Third restaurant in April 2017, after 15 years at the location. At the time, Cousin’s said the location did not fit into its rebranding strategy.

Burgerim was founded by Donna Tuchner, an Israeli native who attended culinary school in New York.

Burgerim, means “many burgers,” in Hebrew. The chain sells mini burgers made with 2.8-ounce patties, which are larger than a typical slider. Guests can choose 11 types of patties including the merguez (spicy beef), falafel, wagyu beef, veggie, and salmon.

Burgerim will offer takeout and delivery at from the Old World Third location, according to the company website.

The company was started as a franchise in 2011, according to its website. By 2013, there were more than 80 locations. In 2015, Burgerim began to expand internationally, with locations in the United Kingdom, Spain, Romania and Russia.