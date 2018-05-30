Cafe Corazon to open third location, in Mequon

Restaurant will be part of Mequon Public Market at Spur 16

by

May 30, 2018, 10:57 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/cafe-corazon-to-open-third-location-in-mequon/

Café Corazón will open a third location at the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16, project developer Shaffer Development announced Wednesday.

George and Wendy Mireles

The restaurant will join Beans & Barley, Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. and Purple Door ice cream at the market, which is located at 6300 West Mequon Road. St. Paul Seafood Company will be located next door.

“We are very excited to have been invited to be part of the Mequon Public Market and believe this project is going to be so great for the community,” said Wendy Mireles, who co-owns Corazon with her husband, George.

The Mireles opened Café Corazon in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood in 2009. The restaurant initially had six tables and nine seats at the bar. As the restaurant grew in popularity, George built an enclosed sunroom and outdoor patio.

A second location opened in Feburary 2016 in Bay View. Wendy’s parents own a farm, which supplies Café Corazon’s beef, and the couple supply seasonal produce from their garden. An urban garden was recently added to the Riverwest location.

Café Corazon will be one of the few Mexican restaurants in Mequon and stands out as a farm to table establishment with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, according to Shaffer Development.

Cafe Corazon

“I am so excited about the incredible group of restaurants that have come together to be a part of the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16,” said Jenni Vetter, chief operating officer at Shaffer Development. “Café Corazon is the perfect addition to this group and our community.”

The Mequon Public Market at Spur 16 will have approximately ten vendors and is now 100 percent committed for all available spaces within the 10,000-sqare-foot space, Vetter said.

“Each restaurant represents the best of what the Milwaukee food scene has to offer,” Vetter said. “I’m so happy to be a part of bringing these businesses to the North Shore.”

According to Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development LLC,  the project will open this fall and 10 townhomes will be completed in January of 2019. The project also includes 146 apartments in three buildings that will be completed in the spring and summer of 2019.

