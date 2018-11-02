Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo buys River Hills mansion

Sold by former Buck Mirza Teletovic

by

November 02, 2018, 10:52 AM

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently purchased a mansion in River Hills from former Bucks player Mirza Teletovic and Maja Teletovic, according to state records.

Giannis Antetokounmpo. Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The home on Upper River Road was sold for $1.8 million. The property has an assessed value of $1.625 million, according to Milwaukee County records. The annual property tax bill for the property is $40,323, according to county records.

The 9,900-square-foot home was built in 2005 and has six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and a 4.5-car garage, according to a Coldwell Banker listing. Its amenities include an in-ground pool, a home theater, a game room, a wine cellar, a heated garage and a workshop, according to Realtor.com.

Antetokounmpo, born in Athens, Greece and known as the “Greek Freak,” was drafted by the Bucks in 2013 at the age of 18. He was named to the NBA All-Star team in 2017 and 2018. In 2016, he signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Bucks through the 2020-21 NBA season.

Teletovic played for the Bucks from 2016-18. He retired after suffering from pulmonary emboli.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently purchased this home in River Hills. Photo from Realtor.com.

