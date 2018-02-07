Brown Deer technology company moving to Menomonee Valley

Automation Arts expanding staff with move

by

February 07, 2018, 1:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/brown-deer-technology-company-moving-to-menomonee-valley/

Automation Arts, a Middleton-based technology company, is moving its Brown Deer office to the Canal Street Commerce Center in the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee.

Automation Arts will sublease space from Stamm Technology in the Canal Street Commerce Center,

The company, which specializes in audio and visual integration for commercial and residential customers, will be subleasing 5,500 square feet of space from Stamm Technologies, 1207 W. Canal St.

Automation Arts currently leases a 1,400-square-foot building at 9058 N. Deerbrook Trail in Brown Deer. The office has five employees.

The move will allow Automation Arts, which has a total of 26 employees, to add at least 10 people to its Milwaukee office, said Ron Moore, company vice president.

“We’re trying to add people right now,” Moore said. “Automation Arts’ investment into the Menomonee Valley makes a lot of sense given the synergies with our new neighbor Stamm Technologies and given the overall growth happening in downtown Milwaukee. We are excited to be part of the future development of Milwaukee.

Automation Arts was founded in 1992. The company opened its Brown Deer office in 2015. Automation Arts plans to move to the new location April 1.

Automation Arts, a Middleton-based technology company, is moving its Brown Deer office to the Canal Street Commerce Center in the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee.

Automation Arts will sublease space from Stamm Technology in the Canal Street Commerce Center,

The company, which specializes in audio and visual integration for commercial and residential customers, will be subleasing 5,500 square feet of space from Stamm Technologies, 1207 W. Canal St.

Automation Arts currently leases a 1,400-square-foot building at 9058 N. Deerbrook Trail in Brown Deer. The office has five employees.

The move will allow Automation Arts, which has a total of 26 employees, to add at least 10 people to its Milwaukee office, said Ron Moore, company vice president.

“We’re trying to add people right now,” Moore said. “Automation Arts’ investment into the Menomonee Valley makes a lot of sense given the synergies with our new neighbor Stamm Technologies and given the overall growth happening in downtown Milwaukee. We are excited to be part of the future development of Milwaukee.

Automation Arts was founded in 1992. The company opened its Brown Deer office in 2015. Automation Arts plans to move to the new location April 1.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm