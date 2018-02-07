Brown Deer technology company moving to Menomonee Valley

Automation Arts, a Middleton-based technology company, is moving its Brown Deer office to the Canal Street Commerce Center in the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee.

The company, which specializes in audio and visual integration for commercial and residential customers, will be subleasing 5,500 square feet of space from Stamm Technologies, 1207 W. Canal St.

Automation Arts currently leases a 1,400-square-foot building at 9058 N. Deerbrook Trail in Brown Deer. The office has five employees.

The move will allow Automation Arts, which has a total of 26 employees, to add at least 10 people to its Milwaukee office, said Ron Moore, company vice president.

“We’re trying to add people right now,” Moore said. “Automation Arts’ investment into the Menomonee Valley makes a lot of sense given the synergies with our new neighbor Stamm Technologies and given the overall growth happening in downtown Milwaukee. We are excited to be part of the future development of Milwaukee.

Automation Arts was founded in 1992. The company opened its Brown Deer office in 2015. Automation Arts plans to move to the new location April 1.