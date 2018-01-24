Brookfield Babies “R” Us closing as Toys “R” Us announces plan to close more than 180

Company filed for bankruptcy in September

January 24, 2018, 3:10 PM

Toys “R” Us Inc. is planning to close 175 of its U.S. stores, including the Babies “R” Us store in Brookfield, according to court filing on Tuesday.

By Wednesday the number of closures was more than 180.

In addition to the Brookfield store, 18550 W. Bluemound Road, the Babies “R” Us store at 2161 Zeier Road in Madison is also closing.

The closures, which are expected to begin on Feb. 7, represent nearly 20 percent of the 881 Toys “R” Us stores in the U.S.

The Wayne, N.J.-based retailer is one of the world’s largest toy store chains. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Of the closures, 94 are at Babies “R” Us locations, 47 are at Toys “R” Us, and 32 properties combine both formats. Two outlet stores are also closing.

 

