Broadway Connection development shifts from residential to office

Jeffers planning new nine-story building along streetcar line

by

September 06, 2018, 12:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/broadway-connection-development-shifts-from-residential-to-office/

Developer Joshua Jeffers has shifted gears from residential to office for a proposed nine-story building in downtown Milwaukee.

Broadway Connection drawing by Engberg Anderson Architects

The project, called Broadway Connection, is located on the Milwaukee Streetcar line between Jeffers’ Mackie building and historic Button Block building at the northwest corner of North Broadway and East Clybourn Street.

Jeffers purchased the site in January from Uihlein Properties LLC for $825,000 with plans to build a eight-story mixed use residential building with 108 apartments.

This week, he submitted plans to the city for a nine-story mixed-use office building instead. The additional level adds a parking structure to the fourth story, according to plans. The first level includes two retail spaces totaling about 10,000 square feet.

The remaining five floors are for office occupancy totaling 103,300 square feet.

Jeffers could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The project requires approval from the historic preservation commission because it is located in the East Side Commercial Historic District.

