Boston REIT expanding in Wisconsin with two Milwaukee-area purchases

Stag Industrial Holdings acquires property in Oak Creek, Pleasant Prairie

October 04, 2018, 1:24 PM

A Boston-based real estate investment trust expanded its footprint in Wisconsin last week with the purchase of two industrial buildings totaling $14.8 million.

8901 102 St. Pleasant Prairie

Stag Industrial Holdings LLC purchased a manufacturing building from FFII WI Oak Creek LLC located at 7475 S. Sixth Street in Oak Creek for $8.6 million, according to state records.

Independence Corrugated currently occupies the building, which is located on 5.7 acres. An employee, who did not give his name, said the company, which manufactures to-go boxes and home delivery containers, was not relocating.

The Oak Creek property is assessed by Milwaukee County for $5 million.

Stag Industrial Holdings also purchased a 105,637–square-foot industrial building at 8901 102nd St. in the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie for $6.2 million from FFII WI Pleasant Prairie LLC, according to state records.

The building is occupied by Hanna Cylinders. The property is assessed by Kenosha County for $4.6 million.

Representatives from Stag Industrial Holdings could not be reached for comment this week.

According to the company’s website, Stag specializes in acquiring single and two-tenant 100 percent occupied industrial buildings.

Stag currently owns 20 manufacturing and distribution warehouses in Wisconsin totaling 3.54 million square feet.

 

