Blaze Pizza coming to West Allis

Will be the franchise's fifth location in Wisconsin

by

January 22, 2018, 12:30 PM

Courtesy of Blaze Pizza

Pasadena-Calif.-based fast casual chain Blaze Pizza plans to open a franchise location by August at the intersection of South 108th Street, Hwy 100 and West National Avenue in West Allis.

The restaurant, which will occupy a former tire shop located at 10730 W. National Ave., will be the fifth Blaze location to open in Wisconsin. The company also operates locations on Milwaukee’s East Side, in Mount Pleasant, at Brookfield Square, and at Bayshore Mall in Glendale.

Blaze offers signature and build-your-own thin crust pizzas that are “fast fire’d” in an open-flame oven for about three minutes. The company operates over 200 franchise locations in 34 states and Canada.

According to a City of West Allis Plan Commission document for a Jan. 24 meeting, the 2,400-square-foot space will offer seating for about 50 patrons, with additional seating on a 460-square-foot outdoor patio planned for the building’s north side.

The restaurant chain could not immediately comment on the new location, but plans to soon discuss its Milwaukee-area expansion, media spokesperson Josh Levitt said in an email.

The Plan Commission document indicates Milwaukee-based real estate firm Boulder Venture LLC plans to convert the two-story building’s main floor into the restaurant and kitchen area, installing new windows and lighting. The building’s second floor will be renovated to house the restaurant’s HVAC system.

A new storefront and metal panels in Blaze colors will be installed on the building’s west and north exterior sides and the existing cement block on the building’s exterior will be repainted.

Courtesy of Blaze Pizza

