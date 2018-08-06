Bird’s Eye View: Northwestern Mutual

Bird's Eye View

by

August 06, 2018, 3:48 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/birds-eye-view-northwestern-mutual/

Over the past year, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. has changed Milwaukee’s skyline with the addition of a new corporate headquarters and an apartment tower.

The company opened a 1.1 million-square-foot, 32-story office tower in August 2017, preserving 1,100 Northwestern Mutual jobs in downtown Milwaukee, and also created space for approximately 1,900 new jobs.

During the five year construction of the tower, development across downtown flourished, with the 833 East office tower, Westin Hotel and Bucks arena all open or under construction.

This month, Northwestern Mutual’s $100 million, 35-story luxury apartment building at 777 N. Van Buren St. will be complete. The 310-unit building, 7Seventy7, is Milwaukee’s first new apartment tower in six years. It features 310 units, including 14 penthouses, and 10 stories of parking.

Credit: Jon Elliot of MKE Drones LLC

