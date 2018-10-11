Bear Development acquires 100 acres in Oak Creek

Site adjacent to single family home subdivisions

October 11, 2018, 12:38 PM

Bear Development has purchased 103 acres of vacant land in Oak Creek according to a press release from Colliers International|Wisconsin.

The land is located east of Howell Avenue at 440 E. Oakwood Road. It is surrounded by single-family homes.

S.R. Mills, president of Bear Development, confirmed the land was under contract, but said the company had not yet closed on the purchase. He declined to comment further.

Kari Papelbon, a planner with the city of Oak Creek, said the city had not yet received any applications from the developer.

Kenosha-based Bear Development manages and develops housing, multi-family, hotel, office, industrial and retail developments in Wisconsin, Iowa, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Wyoming, Georgia, South Dakota, Arkansas, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia. Residential properties make up the largest portion of its portfolio.

