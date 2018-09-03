Bayside Tower

Breaking Ground

by

September 03, 2018, 3:27 AM

Cobalt Partners LLC is proposing a $200 million project along I-43 in the Village of Bayside that would include a 30-story apartment tower, grocery store and office space.

Milwaukee-based Cobalt has assembled nearly 28 acres north of West Brown Deer Road, east of I-43 and west of Port Washington Road for the project, to be called OneNorth.

Plans call for about 270 apartment units in the tower, 60,000 to 100,000 square feet of office space, and 72,000 square feet of retail. The redevelopment project would include the demolition of several existing office buildings on the site.

The project could receive some public financing from Bayside.

Owner: Cobalt Partners LLC   

Size: 30-story tower

Cost: $200 million

